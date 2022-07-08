Canadian economy lost 43K jobs in June, unemployment rate falls to 4.9 per cent
Canadian economy lost 43K jobs in June, unemployment rate falls to 4.9 per cent
The Canadian economy lost 43,000 jobs in June, marking the first decline in employment since January.
At the same time, the unemployment rate fell to another record low of 4.9 per cent, according to Statistics Canada's latest labour force survey Friday.
The unemployment rate in May was 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
The agency attributed the decline in the unemployment rate to fewer people looking for work, while the loss in jobs was driven by a decline in self-employment by 59,000 jobs.
Employment in the public and private sectors held steady.
As was expected by economists, wages grew at a faster pace, with average hourly wages rising 5.2 per cent to $31.24 year over year.
In comparison to wage growth prior to the pandemic, June recorded the fastest growth since the collection of comparable data in 1998. However, the rise in wages in June was still below the most recent inflation rate of 7.7 per cent reported in May.
Wage growth was led by gains among non-unionized workers, who saw their wages go up by 6.1 per cent, while unionized workers experienced a slower rise in wages of 3.7 per cent.
Employment in the services-producing sector declined by 76,000, erasing gains made earlier in the years. The largest decline in employment was in retail trade. The report said data over the next few months may help answer whether the decline was due to consumer behaviours changing as inflation remains high.
Employment in the good-producing sector rebounded, with 33,000 jobs added.
With a rise in hours worked of 1.3 per cent and the decline in jobs offset by lower labour participation, CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld said the Bank of Canada wouldn't be dissuaded from raising interest rates more aggressively.
"On its own, the headline jobs decline isn't yet convincing evidence of a slowdown that will deter the Bank of Canada from a 75 bp hike next week," Shenfeld said in an email.
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its key policy rate decision on July 13.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
CMHC says residential mortgage debt grew last year by fastest pace since 2008
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says residential mortgage debt grew by nine per cent last year compared with a year earlier for the fastest pace of growth since 2008.
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Saving for retirement is becoming out of reach for young Canadians
Even though it may seem years away, saving for retirement is a top priority among 26 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 34, a recent survey from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan found. However, 79 per cent of respondents in that age group say saving for retirement is prohibitively expensive.
Planning a road trip? Here's how to save money on gas this summer
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.
Report recommends pegging minimum wages to average incomes, graduated scale for teens
A new report says Canada should replace its "haphazard and unpredictable" approach to minimum wages across the country with a clear formula based on average incomes.
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.