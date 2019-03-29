Canadian economy grew 0.3 per cent in January, beats expectations
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 8:48AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2019 8:49AM EDT
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in January as the economy bounced back after contracting in November and December.
Economists on average had expected no growth for the month, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The growth came as 18 of 20 industrial sectors moved higher.
Goods-producing industries increased 0.6 per cent, led by growth in manufacturing and construction.
The manufacturing sector rose 1.5 per cent in January, while the construction sector grew 1.9 per cent, its best showing since July 2013.
Services-producing industries rose 0.2 per cent as all but one sector increased.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Dollarama looking to increase lower-price traffic generation as growth lags
- 1,500 jobs impacted as FCA cuts shift at Windsor, Ont. plant
- Canadian economy grew 0.3 per cent in January, beats expectations
- Mnuchin: China, U.S. trade talks in Beijing 'constructive'
- Huawei defends security record as annual sales top US$100B