The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 9:47AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged up 0.1 per cent in April over the previous month.
Economists had expected no change, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The increase came as output of goods-producing industries rose 0.2 per cent.
Gains in the manufacturing and utilities sectors more than offset declines in construction and in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.
Activity in the manufacturing sector rose 0.8 per cent in April as the output of both durable and non-durable manufacturing grew.
Services-producing industries were essentially unchanged overall for the month.
