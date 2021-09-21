Go to election.ctvnews.ca for all our federal election updates
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals
NDP may hold the balance of power in Parliament
Bloc Quebecois fails to make gains in federal election
5 notable riding outcomes of the federal election
Full transcript: Justin Trudeau says Canadians have chosen 'a progressive plan' in victory speech
Full transcript: Erin O'Toole applauds Conservative gains in his speech, says there's more work to do
Tom Mulcair: Voters sent a chastened Trudeau back to his job with a stern warning
REPLAY: Election 2021 results and analysis
Prominent winners and losers in the 2021 election
PPC Leader Maxime Bernier fails to win seat, but party increases popular vote
Greens win first Ontario seat ever as national vote dries up
Here's what Trudeau's Liberals have promised for their third term
Elections Canada reports technical issues, polling station disruptions as Canadians cast their ballots
Tracking instances of election night voting irregularities and misinformation
Record number of mail-in ballots means final election results could take a while
Did you choose to leave a polling station amid long lines? We want to hear from you