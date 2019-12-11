TORONTO -- The Canadian dollar traded higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal of no interest rate cuts next year hurt the greenback but supported American stock markets.

The loonie traded for 75.75 cents US compared with an average of 75.57 cents US on Tuesday.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 11.09 points at 16,939.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.58 points at 27,911.30. The S&P 500 index was up 9.11 points at 3,141.63, while the Nasdaq composite gained 37.87 points at 8,654.05.

The January crude contract was down 48 cents at US$58.76 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 2.1 cents at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$6.90 at US$1,475.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 2.4 cents at US$2.79 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.