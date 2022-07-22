Canadian class-action lawsuits settlements you could submit a claim for
Individual Canadians and businesses can submit claims after several class-action lawsuits were settled within the past year.
While payment estimates vary, the overall settlement totals range from $1.55 million to $188 million.
Here are a few class-action lawsuits that settled in 2022, along with their deadlines for when to apply.
ODD ELECTRONICS
A settlement of $29.7 million was reached this week with several electronics companies over the alleged price-fixing of optical disc drive (ODD) products sold between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 1, 2010. ODD products include DVD and Blu-Ray players, video game consoles and desktop computers. Canadians who purchased ODD products from BenQ, Hitachi-LG, NEC, Panasonic, Phillips, Pioneer, Quanta, Sony, TEAC, or Toshiba Samsung between these years are eligible to receive a minimum of $20.
Proof of purchase is not required to submit a claim, unless an individual is looking to seek more than the minimum $20.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 14, 2022 through this claim's website.
VISA MASTERCARD
Several Canadian and U.S. banks have agreed to pay a $188 million settlement after a lawsuit alleged they were charging high interchange fees to merchants between March 23, 2001 and Sept. 2, 2022.
The payment estimate of each eligible class member will be based on the yearly revenue they earned. Forty per cent of the settlement will be allocated to small merchants earning less than $5 million a year, 10 per cent will be given to medium merchants earning $5 to $20 million and 50 per cent will be given to large merchants earning over $20 million. These Canadian businesses also have the option to submit a simplified claim that would allow them to receive between $30 to $250 for each year they accepted Visa or MasterCard credit payments throughout the claims period.
The deadline to submit a claim is Sept. 30 through this website.
CATHAY PACIFIC DATA BREACH
Hong-Kong based airline Cathay Pacific agreed to a settlement of $1.55 million over allegations it failed to protect its customers from a data breach in 2018. The lawsuit alleged between 2014 and 2018 the passenger data that was compromised included names, birth dates, passport numbers, addresses, and credit card information. At the time of the breach, the CEO said 9.4 million people were affected.
For those looking to submit a claim, proof of out-of-pocket losses or expenses from the data breach must be provided.
The deadline to submit a claim is Aug. 31 through this website.
NISSAN CVT
Canadians who purchased or leased certain Nissan vehicles are eligible for warranty extension and reimbursement of repairs over vehicles with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that is defective. All Canadians, excluding those from Quebec, who own, owned or leased the following vehicles are eligible to submit a claim; 2013-2016 Nissan Altima, 2013-2017 Nissan Juke, 2013-2017 Nissan Sentra, 2012-2014 Nissan Versa and 2014-2017 Nissan Versa Note.
Repairs done by an authorized Nissan dealer will be reimbursed in full but those done by a non-Nissan shop will be reimbursed up to $6,000. The reimbursement will only be given for repairs done to the vehicle’s transmission within 84 months or 140,000 kilometers of service, whichever occurs first.
The deadline to submit a claim is Sept. 13, 2022 through this website.
