Canadian Civil Liberties Association files lawsuit over Sidewalk Labs project
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 12:57PM EDT
TORONTO - The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it's making good on its threat to sue all three orders of government over Google's plans for a high-tech neighbourhood in Toronto.
The association announced it was filing suit against the federal, provincial and municipal governments as well as Waterfront Toronto, the lead organization partnering with Google on the project dubbed Sidewalk Labs.
Last month the association sent a letter threatening to launch the suit and demanding a "reset" on the project.
Executive Director Michael Bryant says the project sets a "terrible precedent" for the country and suggests the collaboration subjects Toronto residents to "unlawful surveillance."
The Quayside project, which still needs further approvals from all three levels of government, involves bringing affordable housing, heated sidewalks, and autonomous vehicle infrastructure to five hectares of the city's waterfront.
It has been mired in controversies over data and privacy concerns due to the vast amounts of information it could collect through phones, sensors and other devices used in the neighbourhood.
