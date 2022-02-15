Canadian and U.S. stock markets up as Ukraine tensions appear to ease

TORONTO -

Canadian and U.S. stock markets were up in late-morning trading as geopolitical tensions appeared to ease after the Russian military announced a partial troop withdrawal from drills near Ukraine.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.62 points at 21,430.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 423.58 points at 34,989.75. The S&P 500 index was up 64.42 points at 4,466.09, while the Nasdaq composite was up 273.91 points at 14,064.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.36 cents US compared with 78.51 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract was down US$4.37 at US$91.09 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$4.28 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$20.20 at US$1,849.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was little changed at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.