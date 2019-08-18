

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 127.35 points at 16,277.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 264.76 points at 26,150.77. The S&P 500 index was up 34.75 points at 2,923.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 114.14 points at 8,010.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.29 cents US compared with an average of 75.27 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was up 77 cents at US$55.58 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 2.3 cents at US$2.18 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$12.30 at US$1,511.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.05 cents at US$2.61 a pound.