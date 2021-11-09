Canadian and U.S. stock markets down in late-morning trading, loonie edges lower

TORONTO -

Losses in the base metals sector weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index pulled back in late-morning trading after closing at a record high on Monday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.47 points at 21,529.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 190.56 points at 36,241.66. The S&P 500 index was down 19.35 points at 4,682.35, while the Nasdaq composite was down 78.50 points at 15,903.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.21 cents US compared with 80.33 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up 75 cents at US$82.68 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 44 cents at US$4.99 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.40 at US$1,826.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$4.37 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2021.