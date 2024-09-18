Business

    • Canadian airports to be equipped with CT scanners to detect explosives, other threats

    A new Canadian Air Transport Security Authority CT scanner is pictured at Vancouver international Airport in Richmond B.C., on Sept. 18, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press) A new Canadian Air Transport Security Authority CT scanner is pictured at Vancouver international Airport in Richmond B.C., on Sept. 18, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    At one Canadian airport, removing laptops and liquids from your carry-on at security is a thing of the past, thanks to a fresh use of half-century-old technology.

    This month, Vancouver became the first flight hub in the country to deploy CT scanners in a bid to detect explosives and other threats, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority says.

    The agency said Wednesday it plans to install the technology, which provides 360-degree views via computerized X-ray imaging, at airport checkpoints across the country in the coming years.

    As a result, travellers will no longer need to remove liquids, aerosols, gels or large electronics — laptops included — from their carry-on bags, said Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman.

    It maintains high security standards while making it easier to move through the checks, she said in a statement.

    The project was announced at the Vancouver airport, where five of the machines now sit astride conveyer belts in the security screening area. They've been operation since Sept. 4, according to the airport authority.

    Nada Semaan, who heads the aviation security authority, said the technology aims to catch explosives and other "threat items" while easing the passenger experience.

    The agency said more upgrades are planned at other airports over several years, beginning this fall. It declined to specify a timeline or which airports will undergo a security overhaul.

    The Crown corporation said its funding for the project amounted to $23 million for the first year.

    The Vancouver airport invested another $30 million to renovate the space and accommodate the gear, the airport authority said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 20, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

    Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News