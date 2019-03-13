Canadian passengers nervous about flying on a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane can switch their flight to another aircraft thanks to new “flexible” rebooking policies airlines have introduced in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Both Air Canada and WestJet Airlines announced they have put in place new policies to accommodate customers afraid of flying on the Max 8 jets after the aircraft was involved in two crashes in the past five months.

In a statement emailed to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday, Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said customers, who for their “own personal reasons,” don’t wish to fly on the aircraft can change their flight to another aircraft “if available” and “space permitting.”

The airline warned that passengers can expect delays contacting Air Canada call centres due to “anticipated call volumes.”

A spokesperson for WestJet Airlines said the airline has implemented flexible change guidelines as an additional support for customers concerned about the Max 8 planes.

“This means we will waive any change fees for travel on a Boeing MAX aircraft within the next four day period. This promise rolls forward should the situation continue,” spokesperson Lauren Stewart said in a statement to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.

In the days after a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crashed minutes after takeoff in Ethiopia – killing all 157 people on board – passengers in Canada have voiced concerns about flying on the same type of aircraft.

At Vancouver International Airport, the tragic crash was top of mind for travellers.

“It terrifies me,” Crystal Morello told CTV Vancouver on Tuesday. “Planes crashing...”

“I think they ground them [Boeing 737 Max 8 planes] until they figure out the investigation,” Sean Tinney said.

Although more than 50 countries have either grounded or banned the Boeing jet from their airspace out of concern for safety, several major airlines in Canada and the U.S. have decided to continue flying them.

In Canada, Air Canada has 24 Max 8 aircraft used primarily for domestic and U.S. routes while WestJet Airlines has 13 of the planes. On Tuesday, low-cost carrier Sunwing Airlines temporarily grounded its four Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

In the U.S., Southwest and American Airlines also continue to use their Max 8 jets.

Air Canada and WestJet Airlines have received dozens of inquiries from customers on social media who expressed concern about the airlines’ decision to use to the Max 8s and if they can switch their flights to a different type of aircraft without extra charges.

Initially, both airlines said their regular rebooking and cancellation fees would apply; however, both airlines quickly introduced a more accommodating policy.

Flight attendants

Passengers aren’t the only ones uneasy about the prospect of flying on Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

The union representing Air Canada flight attendants urged the company to put the safety of passengers and crew first.

Wesley Lesosky, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ Air Canada component, asked the airline to “at a minimum continue to offer reassignment to crew members who do not want to fly on this type of airplane” in a statement on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the union, which represents more than 8,000 Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants, said members have “safety concerns” following the tragedy in Ethiopia.

“They don’t want to be forced to fly on Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes,” Philippe Gagnon wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca.

On the other hand, the union representing more than 3,000 cabin crew at WestJet, said they believe “going to work on any of WestJet’s 121 Boeing 737 jets is safe.”

Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau is expected to provide an update on the use of Boeing 737 Max 8 planes on Wednesday morning.

With files from The Canadian Press