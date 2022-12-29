Canadian airlines come in at low end of on-time performance: analytics firm

TORONTO -

Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada's two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.

The data firm says that among the 10 biggest airlines in Canada and the U.S., Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd. ranked worst and second-worst for their punctuality.

Cirium says Air Canada had on-time arrivals (meaning within 15 minutes of the schedule) for about 55.6 per cent of its roughly 143,000 flights as of mid-December.

WestJet managed on-time arrivals for 60.7 per cent of its roughly 89,000 flights.

Cirium says top-ranked Delta Air Lines had on-time arrivals for about 84 per cent of its 960,000 flights.

The data doesn't include the latest travel woes this past week caused by major winter storms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022