Business

    • Canada warns of Russian 'bot farm' powered by AI spreading online disinformation

    A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in a Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in a Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Share

    Canadian security officials are warning of a Russian propaganda campaign that is spreading online disinformation on social-media site X.

    The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security says individuals affiliated with RT, formerly known as Russia Today, have been using a social-media bot farm at the direction of the Russian government.

    Officials say fake social-media users create to spread disinformation often posed as Americans and promote messages in support of Russian government objectives.

    Canada, along with the United States and Netherlands, have been working together to disrupt the disinformation campaign, but officials warn that similar activity could pop up on other sites.

    Last month, NATO's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg cautioned during a visit to Canada that disinformation is a threat to the defensive alliance and its efforts to arm Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

    The warning also comes as American and Canadian officials grapple with how to counter foreign attempts to disrupt elections using AI and disinformation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News