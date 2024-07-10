Canada warns of Russian 'bot farm' powered by AI spreading online disinformation

Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed.
Canadian security officials are warning of a Russian propaganda campaign that is spreading online disinformation on social-media site X.
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security says individuals affiliated with RT, formerly known as Russia Today, have been using a social-media bot farm at the direction of the Russian government.
Officials say fake social-media users create to spread disinformation often posed as Americans and promote messages in support of Russian government objectives.
Canada, along with the United States and Netherlands, have been working together to disrupt the disinformation campaign, but officials warn that similar activity could pop up on other sites.
Last month, NATO's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg cautioned during a visit to Canada that disinformation is a threat to the defensive alliance and its efforts to arm Ukraine against Russia's invasion.
The warning also comes as American and Canadian officials grapple with how to counter foreign attempts to disrupt elections using AI and disinformation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.
British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a BBC radio commentator near London and that the suspect is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.
Since arriving in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a barrage of criticism about his government’s lack of a plan to meet the NATO pledge of spending two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
Tipping is meant to empower customers and motivate workers to deliver quality service, but some question whether the prevalent practice actually enhances customers' experience.
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
Canadian security officials are warning of a Russian propaganda campaign that is spreading online disinformation on social-media site X.
A group of agencies that certify Kosher meat are in court today to ask for an injunction against Canadian Food Inspection Agency guidelines for the ritual slaughter of animals.
Renowned artist Alex Janvier has died at the age of 89. Officials at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting announced his death and held a moment of silence.
A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his pants, according to the country's customs authority.
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
A wildfire evacuation alert for Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
Multiple police agencies are working on a co-ordinated response to a gathering in Lethbridge this weekend to mark the establishment of a new Hells Angels chapter in the city.
Public outrage is mounting in China over allegations that a major state-owned food company has been cutting costs by using the same tankers to carry fuel and cooking oil – without cleaning them in between.
Queen Camilla joined in some crowd fun at Wimbledon when she participated in 'the wave' while watching a quarterfinal match at No. 1 Court.
A company has installed computerized vending machines to sell ammunition in grocery stores in Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, allowing patrons to pick up bullets along with a gallon of milk.
The Israeli military urged all Palestinians to leave Gaza City and head south on Wednesday, pressing ahead with a fresh offensive across the north, south and centre of the embattled territory that has killed dozens of people over the past 48 hours.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted Canada's close relationship with its global allies Wednesday during bilateral meetings at the NATO summit.
The head of the Assembly of First Nations has informed chiefs that a draft deal with Ottawa on child-welfare reforms is worth $47.8 billion, a source who was in the room says -- more than double what was initially promised.
Political opponents and nervous supporters are calling for Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test. What can these tests tell us about cognitive health?
A woman who received a pig kidney transplant -- along with an implanted device to keep her heart beating – has died, her surgeon announced Tuesday.
Staffing shortages at hospitals across B.C.'s Interior have caused multiple emergency rooms to temporarily close in the past week, including in Lillooet, Merritt and Williams lake.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
A 51-year-old man from Richmond, Kentucky allegedly lured a 10-year-old child over the video game Fortnite and exchanged 'images of a sexual nature,' police east of Toronto say.
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
A defence attorney told jurors Wednesday that the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was an "unspeakable tragedy" but that " Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting."
Grab your torch and pitchforks! Everyone's favourite ogre is heading back to town, with the the latest movie in the "Shrek" franchise set for release in mid-2026.
Professors are re-evaluating how they approach the work of Alice Munro following revelations the writer protected her husband after learning he had sexually abused her daughter.
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered that a notice be made public informing Canadians that they may be excluded from a class action against Air Canada.The lawsuit aims to compensate disabled travellers forced to pay extra for attendant seats on domestic flights between Dec. 5, 2005, and Dec. 5, 2008. The action now only includes Quebec residents.
Credit monitoring isn't just for your credit score -- it can also alert you to potential identity theft and fraud if your data has been compromised in a breach,as many Ticketmaster customers were warned earlier this week.
U.S. travellers sharing hot takes on European tap water consumption (or lack thereof) has become a bit of a social media trend over the past year or so.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Former NBA player Jontay Porter on Wednesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a federal criminal case tied to the betting scandal that got him banned from the league earlier this year.
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray headline a Canadian men's basketball team heavy with NBA experience that will compete this summer.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
Vancouver police say they're investigating an early morning shooting in Yaletown Wednesday.
A man who suffered injuries that police referred to as "very minor" checked himself in at Surrey Memorial Hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning.
It could be a messy afternoon commute in Toronto as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl continue to bring torrential rain to the city.
Premier Doug Ford says no deal will be reached with striking LCBO workers if the union representing employees continues to push to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery and convenience stores.
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a stranger on a subway platform in midtown Toronto earlier this week.
The City of Calgary is anxious over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
Extreme heat is expected to be the dominant weather story in Alberta and B.C. on Wednesday.
A Calgary man’s appeal of his conviction in a double murder has been dismissed by a panel of judges.
The show is set to go on at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight and the rest of the week, despite the heavy rain in the forecast. Organizers say the gates at LeBreton Flats will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood is one of the best places to live in Canada, according to a new study. The RE/MAX 2024 Liveability Report names Sandy Hill, the area nestled between the Rideau Canal and the Rideau River, as one of the 10 best neighbourhoods in the country.
As part of the review of the city's Parks and Facilities Bylaw, the city is exploring "options for responsible use of personal consumption of alcohol" without a permit, according to the city's website.
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
A joint university study has found that a pathway to a therapy program against a rare and deadly pediatric brain tumour is now possible.
A wildfire evacuation alert for Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
Albertans used a record amount of electricity on Tuesday as temperatures climbed further past 30 C.
A major global credit rating agency says Alberta must come up with a "clear long-term solution" to its auto insurance woes or additional insurers will depart the province.
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday can expect delays as crews with Halifax Water clean up a fuel spill.
While the remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl are a shadow of its former strength when it comes to winds and waves, it still packs a tremendous amount of moisture.
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
CTV News surveyed four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers: Manitoba Public Insurance, Wawanesa Insurance, Manitoba Hydro, and True North Sports & Entertainment. They all have different working arrangements for their employees.
Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) says it's aware of statements made online claiming hackers are threatening to release sensitive data stolen from the company.
One man is dead following a rollover on Highway 13 near Shaunavon, Sask. on Tuesday.
Rider fans raised almost 30,000 pounds of food for the Regina Food Bank through the Purolator Tackle Hunger Game Food Drive.
Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
A 72-year-old resident of New Brunswick was killed in a single-vehicle crash July 9 on Highway 11 north of North Bay, Ont.
A small township southwest of London, Ont. is transforming. Southwold Township has experienced 10 per cent growth in the past couple of years, and officials project the population to double in the next decade.
If it feels like you've seen more police presence in Huron County over the past year and half, it's because there are more officers on the road.
London police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery earlier this week. On Monday, just before 6 p.m., two men entered a pharmacy in the 500 block of Commissioners Road West. The pair asked an employee for assistance gaining access to perfume locked inside of a case.
Eight international students and one friend were displaced by a fire on Tunbridge Road in Barrie.
An entrepreneur from Wasaga Beach who loves to play the lottery called winning $100,000 an unreal moment.
Crews are in the final stages of a road extension in Barrie that will help traffic flow and alleviate congestion in the south end.
Windsor police have charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man who went missing almost four months ago.
Windsor police are conducting an apparent death investigation in Amherstburg after officers were called to the 300 block of Victoria Street at 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday.
The University of Windsor has confirmed it has reached an agreement with the University of Windsor Student Alliance (UWSA) and students involved in an encampment.
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.
Two travellers whose plans were disrupted by a strike-related WestJet flight cancellation are entitled to a reimbursement of their hotel and meal expenses, but no additional compensation, B.C.’s small claims tribunal has ruled.
Nearly three dozen additional temperature records were broken across B.C. Tuesday as some parts of the province are expected to see more heat in the days ahead.
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
Multiple police agencies are working on a co-ordinated response to a gathering in Lethbridge this weekend to mark the establishment of a new Hells Angels chapter in the city.
A new partnership between the City of Lethbridge, Lethbridge Police Service and The Watch aims to improve outreach services for those living in encampments.
A firearms expert told a murder-conspiracy trial Tuesday that a rifle seized in raids near the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was a prohibited weapon.
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
It's been an exciting few weeks for two Sudbury Wolves players who are fresh out of NHL training camps.
The fate of Sault Ste. Marie’s YMCA is less than a week away from being decided.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police responded to a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and charged three students.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
