TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was largely flat late-morning trading as declines in finance and energy offset gains in materials and utilities.

The S&P/TSX composite index was trading up two points a 12,737.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.76 points at 28,965.66. The S&P 500 index was up 6.28 points at 3,280.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 30.95 points at 9,233.88.

The Canadian dollar was trading for 76.64 cents US compared with an average of 76.46 cents US on Thursday after Statistics Canada said the economy added 35,200 jobs in December to beat analyst expectations.

The February crude contract was down 63 cents at US$58.93 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.25 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.20 at US$1,559.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.4 cents at US$2.82 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020