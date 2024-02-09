Canada's unemployment rate drops for first time since 2022: report
Canada's unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 5.7 per cent in January, according to Friday's Statistics Canada labour force survey, the first decline in over a year.
Canada's unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 5.7 per cent in January, according to Friday's Statistics Canada labour force survey, the first decline in over a year.
Average hourly wages rose 5.3 per cent year-over-year.
This is a breaking news update. Previous CP story continues below.
Canada's labour market has cooled significantly over the last year as high interest rates have weighed on the economy.
Economists expected this trend to continue in 2024, which could push the unemployment rate even higher.
Wage growth, which has remained strong as workers seek compensation for inflation, is also expected to slow.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.
Canada's unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 5.7 per cent in January, according to Friday's Statistics Canada labour force survey, the first decline in over a year.
Prince Harry has settled the remainder of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers over phone-hacking and other unlawful acts after the publisher agreed to pay substantial damages and his legal costs, his lawyer told London's High Court on Friday.
South Asian business owners are going to extraordinary lengths to protect themselves and their families following a wave of violent extortion attempts across the county, including wearing bulletproof vests each time they leave their homes.
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
Experts say the main factors that have driven grocery prices up over the past couple of years are global. Here's a look at how the grocery supply chain works.
The majority of Canadians still support the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in early 2022, according the new data from Nanos Research.
Calls for Hungary's conservative president to resign grew on Friday amid outrage over her pardoning of a person convicted of covering up a child sexual abuse case, a decision that unleashed an unprecedented political scandal for the country's long-serving nationalist government.
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will sign a new health-care agreement between the federal government and the province in the GTA on Friday.
A family of five are among the survivors after a remarkable rescue from an apartment building that caught fire in Cape Breton during last weekend's paralyzing snowstorm.
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
At the news conference, Police Chief Thai Truong said, 'How we portray young women and girls on TV, in music videos, how we write about them, all that contributes to sexual violence and the normalization of what we're seeing.' CTV News London sat down with Truong and asked him to elaborate.
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
Prince Harry has settled the remainder of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers over phone-hacking and other unlawful acts after the publisher agreed to pay substantial damages and his legal costs, his lawyer told London's High Court on Friday.
A small group of hostages' families is pushing a different message: Let the army first finish the job of defeating the militant group, even if that delays the return of their loved ones.
A group of Russian tourists arrived in North Korea on Friday, likely the first from any country to enter the isolated state since the pandemic.
Israel bombed targets in overcrowded Rafah early Friday, hours after Biden administration officials and aid agencies warned Israel against expanding its Gaza ground offensive to the southern city where more than half of the territory's 2.3 million people have sought refuge.
Authorities in a northern Indian town imposed an indefinite curfew and ordered police to shoot violators after clashes over the construction of a Muslim seminary and a mosque left at least five people dead and more than 150 injured, officials said Friday.
On Feb. 10, Asian American communities around the U.S. will ring in the Year of the Dragon with community carnivals, family gatherings, parades, traditional food, fireworks and other festivities.
The majority of Canadians still support the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in early 2022, according the new data from Nanos Research.
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre proposed a new plan today for First Nations to collect taxes from industry that he says would speed up negotiations and project approvals.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Zyn has become a cultural sensation in the past year, attracting the attention of Gen-Z consumers who have become loyal buyers of the product. It is aimed at adults 21 and up who already use nicotine, according to Zyn’s website.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
Google on Thursday introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will enable people to rely on technology instead of their own brains to write, interpret what they're reading and deal with a variety of other tasks in their lives.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' and 'Float.'
Usher found fitting three decades of successful music into a super-short Super Bowl halftime show a challenge, but the multiple Grammy winner decided to concentrate on past hits, moments from his popular Las Vegas residency and possibly draw from his new album.
This is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl -- with four Tokyo concerts in between.
Canada's unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 5.7 per cent in January, according to Friday's Statistics Canada labour force survey, the first decline in over a year.
Most Canadian companies locked in their Super Bowl ad space long before anyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the final match, but experts say many of those brands will be looking to score big with the audience drawn in by the team's most famous fan: Taylor Swift.
Experts say the main factors that have driven grocery prices up over the past couple of years are global. Here's a look at how the grocery supply chain works.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.
Toronto's Summer McIntosh defeated all-time great Katie Ledecky of the United States in the 800-metre freestyle on Thursday and set a Canadian record in the process.
Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat was ticketed for careless driving, police records show, after he crashed into a man who was trying to assist the driver of another disabled vehicle stopped in the road.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.