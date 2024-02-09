Canada's unemployment rate drops for first time since 2022: report

OTTAWA -

Canada's unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 5.7 per cent in January, according to Friday's Statistics Canada labour force survey, the first decline in over a year.

Average hourly wages rose 5.3 per cent year-over-year.

Canada's labour market has cooled significantly over the last year as high interest rates have weighed on the economy.

Economists expected this trend to continue in 2024, which could push the unemployment rate even higher.

Wage growth, which has remained strong as workers seek compensation for inflation, is also expected to slow.

