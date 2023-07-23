Canada's standard of living falling behind other advanced economies: TD
A new economic report from TD says Canada is falling behind the standard-of-living curve compared to its peers.
According to the report published last week, Canada has been lagging behind the U.S. and other advanced economies in terms of standard of living performance (or real GDP per capita), despite recent years of “headline growth.”
“Economic growth does not necessarily equate to economic prosperity,” TD economist Marc Ercolao wrote
Aside from considering GDP, Ercolao explains, standard-of-living quality is an important factor in understanding Canada’s economic performance.
In the ten years before the pandemic, Canada was pretty close to the U.S. in terms of average growth, just over two per cent per year, which hovered above the 1.4 per cent average for all G7 countries, Ercolao says.
Following the turmoil of the pandemic, Canada managed to pull off a strong economic recovery, emerging with one of the fastest growth rates compared to other advanced economies. Ercolao cites the growth of the country’s population as a large contributor to this economic growth.
According to the report, Canada’s economic output per person (real GDP per capita) has actually been decreasing for many years.
Back in the 1980s, the report points out, Canada was doing better than the average of advanced economies by about US$4,000 per person. Over time, however, the advantage faded, and the U.S. jumped to US8,000 a person, according to TD.
Ercolao writes that the 2014-15 oil shock led to a worsened economic performance. Canada’s real GDP per capita has grown at a slow rate of only 0.4 per cent on every year, which is much slower than the average of other advanced economies (which has an annual rate of 1.4 per cent).
The recent increase in population growth to three per cent per year is not the main issue -- especially since the average population growth since 2020 has only been slightly higher than before 2000 (around 1.2 per cent).
The real problem, according to Ercolao, is that GDP growth has been decreasing since the 1980s. This means that low GDP per person is not merely because of the growing population but the slower growth of the economy itself.
The report states that the decline is largely related to productivity.
Regions like Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador, where the economy relies heavily on the exchange of commodities, used to have the highest GDP per person, TD says. Over the past ten years, however, their lead has been challenged. Following the pandemic, only B.C. and P.E.I. have been able to raise their GDP per person levels they had in the years prior to COVID-19, TD reports.
“This underscores that without fundamental changes to our approach to productivity and growth, Canada’s standard-of-living challenges will persist well into the future,” the report says.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.