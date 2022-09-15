Canada's main stock market index down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil fell, while U.S. stock markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 92.66 points at 19,633.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.49 points at 31,111.60. The S&P 500 index was down 27.50 points at 3,918.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 139.62 points at 11,580.06.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.73 cents US compared with 75.95 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was down US$3.62 at US$84.86 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 82 cents at US$8.29 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$32.50 at US$1,676.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.49 a pound.