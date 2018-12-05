Canada's main stock index up sharply with U.S. markets closed; loonie falls
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 12:01PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up sharply Wednesday morning, with the energy and mining sectors leading the advance.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 157.68 points at 15,221.27, making up for some of the 211-point drop it experienced Tuesday.
In New York, stock markets were closed Wednesday to mark the death of former president George H.W. Bush last week.
The Canadian dollar traded at 74.41 cents US, down from an average of 75.65 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude contract was up 80 cents at US$54.05 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up four cents at US$4.50 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down $3.60 at US$1,243.00 per ounce and the March copper contract was up one cent at $2.77 a pound.
