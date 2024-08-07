Canada's main stock index up more than 200 points as Shopify gains more than 20%

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index rose more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the technology sector as shares of Shopify Inc. rose more than 20 per cent after reporting its latest quarterly results.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 218.13 points at 22,197.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 340.71 points at 39,338.37. The S&P 500 index was up 68.48 points at 5,308.51, while the Nasdaq composite was up 256.50 points at 16,623.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.85 cents US compared with 72.50 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$2.24 at US$75.44 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.08 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.00 at US$2,440.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down six cents at US$3.97 a pound.