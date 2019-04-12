

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index set another 2019 high this morning before easing back on its advance.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.61 points at 16,445.08 after 90 minutes of trading. It had set an intraday high of 16,487.14 shortly after the open, with the previous 2019 high of 16,471.82 set on Thursday

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 198.53 points at 26,341.58. The S&P 500 index was up 12.69 points at 2,901.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 15.92 at 7,963.28.

The Canadian dollar traded at 75.03 cents US, up from an average of 74.75 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was up 57 cents at US$64.15 per barrel and the natural gas contract was unchanged at $2.66 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up $2.60 at $1,295.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$2.94 a pound.