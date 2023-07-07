Canada's main stock index up in late-morning trading as oil rises

TORONTO -

Gains by the energy and base metal stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as commodity prices rose and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.44 points at 19,869.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 50.24 points at 33,872.02. The S&P 500 index was up 0.88 of a point at 4,412.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 33.24 points at 13,712.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.21 cents US compared with 74.92 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$1.14 at US$72.94 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$22.30 at US$1,937.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$3.78 a pound.