Canada's main stock index rebounds on energy strength; loonie falls
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 12:01PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 5, 2018 4:37PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index rebounded on strong growth from the key energy sector, while the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in 18 months following the Bank of Canada's decision not to change interest rates.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 119.05 points to 15,182.64, making up for part of the 211-point drop it experienced Tuesday.
In New York, stock markets were closed Wednesday to mark the death of former president George H.W. Bush last week.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.89 cents US, down from an average of 75.65 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude contract was down 36 cents at US$52.89 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 1.2 cents at US$4.47 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down $4 at US$1,242.60 per ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.5 cents at $2.77 a pound.
