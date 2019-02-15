

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit gain Friday after oil hit a three-month high to extend the market's winning streak to six weeks.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 142.26 points to 15,838.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 443.86 points at 25,883.25. The S&P 500 index was up 29.87 points at 2,775.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 45.46 points at 7,472.41.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.38 cents US, compared with an average of 75.20 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was up $1.19 at US$55.98 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 5.2 cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$8.20 at US$1,322.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was 2.4 cents at US$2.80 a pound.