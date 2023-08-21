Canada's main stock index posts small loss Monday, U.S. stocks mixed amid tech gains

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

OPINION

OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert

For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.

A Canadian dollar coin is displayed on Jan. 30, 2015 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

opinion

opinion | What is considered a good credit score?

Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.

OPINION

OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?

After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.

opinion

opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks

If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.

opinion

opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud

It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.