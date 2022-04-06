Canada's main stock index falls to three-week low on concerns over central bank moves

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index slid to a nearly three-week low as minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced fears that aggressive moves to fight inflation will prompt an economic slowdown.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 142.23 points to 21,788.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 144.67 points at 34,496.51. The S&P 500 index was down 43.97 points at 4,481.15, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was down 315.35 points or 2.2 per cent at 13,888.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.94 cents US compared with 80.31 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was down US$5.73 at US$96.23 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 0.3 of a cent at US$6.03 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$4.40 at US$1,923.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 5.7 cents at US$4.74 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2022.