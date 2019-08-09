

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended the week higher despite closing lower Friday on continuing trade anxieties that also gripped U.S. markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 63.19 points at 16,341.34 on the day, but was still up nearly 70 points over the shortened trading week.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 90.75 points at 26,287.44. The S&P 500 index was down 19.44 points at 2,918.65, while the Nasdaq composite was 80.02 points at 7,959.14.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.64 cents US, compared with Thursday's average of 75.37 cents US.

The September crude contract was up $1.96 at US$54.50 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 0.9 cent at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down $1.00 at US$1,508.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 1.85 cents at US$2.59 a pound.

