Canada's main stock index edges up, loonie builds on recent high
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 11:56PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 11:47AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index is slightly higher ahead of the holiday weekend.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.38 points at 16,316.11 after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.01 points at 26,552.59. The S&P 500 index was up 6.05 points at 2,930.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 15.18 points at 7,982.94.
The Canadian dollar traded at 76.44 cents US, up from an average of 76.27 cents US on Thursday -- a four-month high.
The August crude contract was down 19 cents at US$59.24 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down half a cent at $2.32 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up $3.20 at US$1,415.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was flat at $2.71 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- BCE's George Cope to retire as head of Canada's largest telecom-media company
- Bank of Canada survey suggests business sentiment picked up after declining
- Canada's main stock index edges up, loonie builds on recent high
- Lego strikes deal to buy Legoland, Madame Tussauds
- Boeing aims to finish software fix to 737 Max in September