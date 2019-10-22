

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up marginally in morning trading while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.92 points at 16,455.37 after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.19 at 26,873.83 points. The S&P 500 index was up 7.05 points at 3,013.77, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.19 at 8,168.18.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.39 cents US, building on a three-month high Monday at 76.36 cents US.

The December crude contract was up 52 cents at US$54.03 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 5.2 cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up $1.70 at US$1,489.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.3 cent at US$2.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019