Canada's main stock index edges higher on U.S. news, Canadian dollar down
The Canadian dollar appears in this undated file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 4:06AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 11:41AM EDT
TORONTO -- Major North American markets advanced Tuesday on positive news regarding China-U.S. talks and the American debt ceiling.
The S&P/TSX composite index rose 53.80 points to 16,572.68.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 177.29 points to 27,349.19. The S&P 500 index gained 20.44 points to 3,005.47, while the Nasdaq composite moved up 47.27 points to 8,251.40.
The Canadian dollar traded at 76.09 cents US, down from an average of 76.32 cents US on Monday.
The September crude contract gained 55 cents to US$56.77 per barrel and the September natural gas contract shed about two cents to about US$2.28 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract dropped US$5.20 to US$1,421.70 an ounce and the September copper contract fell about two cents to US$2.70 a pound.
