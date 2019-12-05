TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index and its U.S. counterparts were down moderately in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.67 points at 16,852.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.65 points at 27,610.13. The S&P 500 index was down 1.51 points at 3,111.25, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.73 points at 8,561.94.

The Canadian dollar traded at 75.89 cents US, compared with an average of 75.63 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was up 28 cents at US$58.71 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 4.1 cents at $2.44 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up $3.40 at US$1,483.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$2.662 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2019