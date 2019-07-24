

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down marginally in a broad decline that included one of Canada's cannabis producers.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.51 points at 16,561. CannTrust Holdings was down 22 per cent at $2.67 at 11 a.m. following a media report that company heads were aware of pot cultivation in rooms without government approval months before Health Canada discovered the illicit activity.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 134.79 points at 27,214.40. The S&P 500 index was down 0.42 points at 3005.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.67 points at 8,259.07.

The Canadian dollar traded at 76.16 cents US, up from an average of 76.09 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude contract was up 57 cents at US$57.34 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 5.8 cents at US$2.22 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up $2.70 at US$1,424.40 an ounce and the September copper contract rose 1.2 cents at US$2.71 a pound.