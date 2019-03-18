Canada's main stock index down slightly after surging Monday
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 11:38PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 12:37PM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down slightly this morning following a significant gain Monday.
The S&P/TSX composite index was off 19.79 points at 16,231.58 after 90 minutes of trading. The index had its highest close in nearly seven months on Monday after gaining 111.02 points.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 113.2 points at 26,027.30. The S&P 500 index was up 8.7 points at 2,841.64, while the Nasdaq composite was ahead 20.27 points at 7,734.75.
The Canadian dollar traded at 75.29 cents US, compared with an average of 74.93 cents US on Monday.
The May crude contract was down 17 cents at US$59.21 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 0.8 of a cent at $2.86 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up $6.30 at US$1,307.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 2.2 cents at $2.93 a pound.
