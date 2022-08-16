Canada's main stock index down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading

Canada's main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading as the price of oil fell and the energy and base metal sectors pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index dropped 94.96 points to 20,084.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.10 points at 33,741.95. The S&P 500 index was down 9.42 points at 4,270.73, while the Nasdaq composite decreased by 14.39 points to 13,032.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.49 cents US compared with 78.23 cents US on Friday.

The September crude contract was down US$3.81 at US$88.28 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$8.68 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$21.50 at US$1,794.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.60 a pound.