Canada's main stock index down moderately, loonie slightly higher
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 12:41AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 9, 2019 12:19PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index has given up some of the gains it made on Thursday.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.14 points at 16,350.39, after it rose more than 139 points Thursday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 211.51 points at 26,166.68. The S&P 500 index was 27.66 points at 2,910.43, while the Nasdaq composite was 95.77 points at 7,943.39.
The Canadian dollar traded at 75.56 cents US, up compared with Thursday's average of 75.37 cents US.
The September crude contract was up $1.72 at US$54.26 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 0.5 cent at US$2.12 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up $5.60 at US$1,515.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 1.7 cents at US$2.59 a pound.
Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Hydro One's second-quarter profit plunges as electricity revenue falls, costs rise
- Walmart pulls violent game displays; no change on gun sales
- U.S.-China trade war weakening demand for oil
- Malaysia charges 17 Goldman Sachs figures over 1MDB scandal
- Pet store owners lose bid to suspend rules forcing them to sell pets from shelters