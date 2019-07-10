Canada's main stock index down in broad decline, loonie up
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 11:50PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 11, 2019 11:51AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index is moderately lower in a broad-based decline that includes an Ontario cannabis producer.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.32 points at 16,535.97, with CannTrust Holdings Inc. continuing a string of declines since it disclosed some production was done in unlicensed growing rooms.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.13 points at 26,994.33. The S&P 500 index was up 1.76 points at 2,994.83, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.98 points at 8,200.55.
The Canadian dollar traded at 76.44 cents US, up compared with Wednesday's average of 76.38 cents US
The August crude contract was unchanged at US$60.43 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 2.2 cents at US$2.47 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down $1 at US$1,411.5 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 1.3 cents at US$2.68 a pound.
