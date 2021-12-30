Canada's main stock index closes down slightly after 'Santa Claus rally' streak

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index closed down slightly Thursday, snapping a five-day "Santa Claus rally" winning streak.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.01 points at 21,294.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 90.55 points at 36,398.08. The S&P 500 was down 14.33 points at 4,778.73, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.66 points at 15,741.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.27 cents US compared with 78.10 on Dec. 29.

The February crude contract was up 43 cents at US$76.61 per barrel, and the February natural gas contract was down 26 cents at $3.44 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$8.30 at US$1814.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents to US$4.39 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2021.