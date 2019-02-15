

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up substantially Friday morning in a broad-based advance.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 153.13 points at 15,849.11 after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 335.63 points at 25,775.02. The S&P 500 index was up 22.9 points at 2,768.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 35.93 points at 7,462.88.

The Canadian dollar traded 75.28 cents US, up compared with an average of 75.20 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was up 83 cents at US$55.62 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 1.6 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$3.60 at US$1,317.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up one cent at US$2.78 a pound.