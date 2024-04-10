Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate at 5 per cent

The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.

“I realize that what most Canadians want to know if when we will lower our policy interest rate,” said Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem. “What do we need to see to be convinced it’s time to cut? The short answer is we are starting to see what we need to see, but we need to see it for longer to be confident that progress toward price stability will be sustained.”

The central bank projects inflation to ease from 3 per cent during the first half of 2024, to 2.5 per cent by the end of this year. Inflation is expected to return to target by 2025.