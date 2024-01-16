BREAKING Canada's inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December, an uptick that was largely expected by economists.
The federal agency released its consumer price index report this morning, showing inflation ticked up from 3.1 per cent in November.
Economists were widely expecting this rise due to a sharper decline in gasoline prices in December 2022 compared to last month.
Grocery prices were up 4.7 per cent from a year ago, matching the pace of increase in November.
With December marking the last month of the year, Statistics Canada says the annual average inflation rate for 2023 was 3.9 per cent, down from a 40-year high of 6.8 per cent in 2022.
The federal agency says price growth in 2023 slowed in six out of eight components of the consumer price index compared to the previous year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 15, 2023
More to come.
