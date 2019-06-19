Canada's inflation rate rises in May, price index up 2.4%: Statcan
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 8:41AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 8:42AM EDT
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the consumer price index was up 2.4 per cent in May compared with a year ago.
The move compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.0 per cent in April.
Economists had estimated, on average, there would be an increase of 2.1 per cent for May, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
