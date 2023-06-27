Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Canada's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
The decline is likely welcome news for the Bank of Canada, which is gearing up for its next interest rate decision on July 12 after raising a quarter-percentage point to 4.75 per cent earlier this month.
Statistics Canada reported Tuesday the slowdown was largely due to lower gasoline prices compared to a year ago.
However, the long-awaited decline in food inflation has yet to come through in Canada. Grocery prices were up nine per cent on an annual basis, showing little improvement from April.
Meanwhile, the slowdown in the headline rate comes after inflation ticked up in April to 4.4 per cent, marking a slight reversal of the progress made since last summer.
The Bank of Canada justified its most recent rate hike in part by pointing to the slight rise in inflation in April. It's expected to make its next interest rate decision based on incoming economic data, including Tuesday's inflation report.
The central bank will be paying particular attention to its core measures of inflation, which strip out volatility. Those measures also declined last month.
Forecasters and the central bank were expecting inflation to fall considerably this year to about three per cent this summer. That's because of what economists call base-year effects, whereby price movements a year ago affect the calculation of the inflation rate.
Given the rapid run-up in prices that occurred in the first half of 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the pace of inflation is slower today because prices are being compared to those elevated levels.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion | What's the best credit card for you? Advice from an expert
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.