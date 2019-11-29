Canada's GDP growth slows in third quarter
The Canadian Press Published Friday, November 29, 2019 8:43AM EST
Signage mark the Statistics Canada offiices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy grew at an annualized pace of 1.3 per cent in the third quarter.
That compared with a revised annualized pace of 3.5 per cent in the second quarter.
Economists had expected an annualized rate of 1.2 per cent for the most recent quarter according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
More to come...