

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Canadian economy grew for a third consecutive month in May, rising 0.2 per cent overall as 13 of 20 sectors advanced.

Statistics Canada says the increase in real gross domestic product was led by a rebound in manufacturing, following a decline in April.

It says manufacturing expanded 1.2 per cent overall as motor vehicle production returned to normal in May, following temporary shutdowns and unusual production schedules.

The construction sector as well as transportation and warehousing sector also grew in May.

But Statistics Canada says wholesale trade declined 1.4 per cent after four consecutive gains and retail trade contracted 0.4 per cent, the first monthly decline since last July.