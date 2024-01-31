Business

    • Canada's economy sees growth in key industries

    The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Share

    Statistics Canada says the economy grew 0.2 per cent in November, marking the first month of expansion in six months.

    A preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product increased 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter overall, bringing economic growth in 2023 to 1.5 per cent.

    The report says growth in November was driven by gains in goods-producing industries, including manufacturing and wholesale trade.

    Meanwhile, education services sector shrank in the month as strikes in Quebec began.

    High interest rates have weighed on economic growth in Canada as businesses and consumers face higher borrowing costs.

    Economists expect that trend to continue through the first half of this year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan 31, 2023

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know about human brain implants

    If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's economy sees growth in key industries

    Canada's manufacturing sector marked a 0.9 per cent increase in November, according to a Statistics Canada gross domestic product report released Wednesday, along with rebounds in wholesale, transportation, oil and gas extraction.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News