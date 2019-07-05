

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada's economy posted a loss of 2,200 jobs in June, a month that saw the jobless rate stay near its four-decade low and wages rise to their highest level in over a year.

Statistics Canada says the the unemployment rate edged up to 5.5 per cent, compared to 5.4 per cent in May -- which was its lowest mark since the government started collecting comparable data in 1976.

Economists on average had expected an addition of 10,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate to rise to 5.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Even with the small decline, the numbers show the economy added 248,000 new positions -- almost all of which were full time -- over the first half of 2019 to give Canada its strongest six-month stretch of job growth to start a year since 2002.

Year-over-year average hourly wage growth for all employees was 3.8 per cent in June, giving the indicator its strongest month since May 2018 and second-best reading in a decade.

Quebec saw wage growth reach five per cent for its highest level since April 2009.

The report says in June the economy added about 24,000 full-time jobs and the lost about 26,000 part-time positions.

Here's a quick look at June employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.4)

5.5 per cent (5.4) Employment rate: 62.1 per cent (62.2)

62.1 per cent (62.2) Participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.7)

65.7 per cent (65.7) Number unemployed: 1,114,400 (1,081,800)

1,114,400 (1,081,800) Number working: 19,054,600 (19,056,800)

19,054,600 (19,056,800) Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.7 per cent (10.0)

10.7 per cent (10.0) Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.1 per cent (5.0)

5.1 per cent (5.0) Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.2)

Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 13.3 per cent (12.4)

Prince Edward Island 9.3 (9.0)

Nova Scotia 6.6 (6.5)

New Brunswick 7.8 (7.2)

Quebec 4.9 (5.0)

Ontario 5.4 (5.2)

Manitoba 5.7 (5.0)

Saskatchewan 5.1 (5.2)

Alberta 6.6 (6.7)

British Columbia 4.5 (4.3)

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):