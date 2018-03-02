Canada's economic growth rate at 1.7 per cent in fourth quarter
The Canadian dollar appears in this undated file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 8:30AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 2, 2018 8:58AM EST
OTTAWA - The Canadian economy ended a strong year with 1.7 per cent annualized growth over the final three months of 2017.
For the full year, Statistics Canada says the economy grew three per cent, which was much stronger than 2016's growth of 1.4 per cent.
The report says fourth-quarter growth was driven by a 2.3 per cent increase in business investment compared with the third quarter, and a 0.5 per cent quarter-over-quarter increase in household spending.
For all of 2017, the agency says household spending easily made the biggest contribution to growth, followed by inventory and business investment.
It also says Canada's exports grew for the second-straight year with gains in both goods and services.
