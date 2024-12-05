Canada Post strike hits three-week mark as union says it's ready to restart mediation
As the Canada Post strike hits the three-week mark, the Crown corporation says it is reviewing new counter-proposals submitted by the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said in a bulletin Wednesday evening it had sent the counter-proposals to the government-appointed mediator. Canada Post confirmed Thursday morning it received the proposals through the mediator.
The union said it's ready to get back to federal mediation, which was put on pause last week.
One of the key issues in negotiations has been a push to expand delivery to the weekend, but the two sides are at odds over how to staff the expansion.
Canada Post has pitched the expansion as a way to boost revenue as it’s been struggling to compete with other delivery companies.
On the weekend, the Crown corporation said it presented the union with a new framework to reach negotiated agreements, including proposals to bring greater flexibility to its delivery model. It said Wednesday it's waiting for a direct response from the union.
The union said the framework is closer to what they’re looking for but still needs to address its priorities, which include wages and the expansion of Canada Post’s services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.
