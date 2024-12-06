Canada Post strike enters fourth week after union sends counter-proposals to mediator
Canada Post and the union representing more than 55,000 striking workers appeared closer to resuming negotiations as the strike entered its fourth week.
Federal mediation was put on hold last week due to the sides being too far apart.
This week the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it sent new counter-proposals to the mediator in the hopes that talks can resume, which Canada Post said it's reviewing.
Calls for government intervention have been mounting from the business community, but so far the government has said it's not stepping in.
The federal government has intervened in other high-profile labour disputes recently, including the ports, using a controversial section of the law to get the labour board to order binding arbitration.
Some of the sticking points for the union include wage increases, as well as a push to expand into weekend delivery, with the two sides in disagreement over how to staff the expansion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.
BREAKING Canada's jobless rate jumps to near 8-year high of 6.8% in November
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.
3 climbers from the U.S. and Canada are believed to have died in a fall on New Zealand's highest peak
Three mountain climbers — two from the U.S. and one from Canada — missing for five days on Aoraki, New Zealand's tallest peak, are believed to have died in a fall, the authorities said Friday.
Salmonella cucumber recalls include products that may not be labelled: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has published an expanded pair of recalls for cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination.
NEW Canada set to appoint Arctic ambassador, open new consulates as part of new Arctic Foreign Policy
Canada will appoint a new Arctic Ambassador and open two new consulates in the region to help deal with what it calls changing geopolitical dynamics in the Arctic, as part of its newly launched Arctic Foreign Policy.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
DEVELOPING Police scour New York for suspect two days after UnitedHealth executive gunned down
Armed with a growing file of clues, New York police on Friday were scouring surveillance videos and asking the public for help in their search for the masked assailant who gunned down a UnitedHealth executive on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk.
opinion How will the weak Canadian dollar affect your holiday and travel plans?
As the Canadian dollar loses ground against major global currencies, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how current exchange rates can impact your travel plans, and shares tips to help you plan smarter and protect your wallet.
The world has been warming faster than expected. Scientists now think they know why
Last year was the hottest on record, oceans boiled, glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
NEW Sask. dad who withheld daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine to be sentenced Friday
A Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the child from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be sentenced on Friday.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
Alleged Alberta Bitcoin extortionist, arsonist arrested
Authorities have arrested Finbar Hughes, a man wanted in connection with alleged plots in Calgary and Edmonton that threatened to burn victims' homes if they did not pay him Bitcoin ransoms.
Investors made up 25% of B.C. homebuyers in new StatsCan analysis
Real estate investors made up approximately one-quarter of homebuyers across B.C. between 2018 and 2020, according to a new analysis from Statistics Canada.
'Name what things are': Recognizing 'femicide' 35 years after the Montreal massacre
Ahead of the 35th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, Annie Ross, a mechanical engineering professor at Polytechnique Montreal, said she often thinks of those who lived through the tragedy but still suffer silently.
German island festival passes peacefully after criticism over practice of men hitting women
An annual festival on a German North Sea island that had drawn criticism over a practice of men hitting women with cow's horns passed without reports of assaults this year, police said Friday.
-
DEVELOPING Police scour New York for suspect two days after UnitedHealth executive gunned down
Armed with a growing file of clues, New York police on Friday were scouring surveillance videos and asking the public for help in their search for the masked assailant who gunned down a UnitedHealth executive on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk.
Catholic nun among 25 arrested in mob bust in northern Italy
A Catholic nun with the Sisters of Charity Institute in Milan was among 25 people arrested early Thursday morning for a litany of mafia-related crimes, including aiding and abetting extortion, drug trafficking, receiving stolen goods, usury, tax crimes and money laundering.
Trump names former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia to be ambassador to China
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he has selected former U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia to serve as his ambassador to China, leaning on a former business executive turned politician to serve as the administration's envoy to America's most potent economic and military adversary.
South Korea's ruling party head supports suspending Yoon's powers, boosting chances of impeachment
South Korea's ruling party chief showed support Friday for suspending the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol for imposing martial law this week, in a bombshell reversal that makes Yoon's impeachment more likely.
NEW Canada set to appoint Arctic ambassador, open new consulates as part of new Arctic Foreign Policy
Canada will appoint a new Arctic Ambassador and open two new consulates in the region to help deal with what it calls changing geopolitical dynamics in the Arctic, as part of its newly launched Arctic Foreign Policy.
Canada expands list of banned firearms to include hundreds of new models and variants
The Canadian government is expanding its list of banned firearms, adding hundreds of additional makes, models and their variants, effective immediately.
Poilievre calls on House to back Singh's 'wise' words in no-confidence motion
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he agrees with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on one thing: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are too weak to fight for Canadians.
Fifteen per cent of ER visits in Canada are not for emergencies: report
A report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says one in seven emergency room visits in Canada are for issues that could have been dealt with elsewhere.
Canadian life expectancy up, but still below 2012 levels
The average Canadian can expect to live 81.7 years, according to new death data from Statistics Canada. That’s higher than the previous year, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Handwriting may solve a 700-year-old mystery, experts believe
Crime-solving techniques applied to a medieval illuminated manuscript in Paris may have solved a centuries-old puzzle — the true identity of a leading Byzantine painter who injected humanity into the rigid sanctity of Orthodox religious art.
NASA pushes back astronaut flights to the moon again
NASA announced more delays Thursday in sending astronauts back to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo.
Facial recognition to board a plane: How does it work, and what are the privacy concerns?
Air Canada has launched facial recognition technology at the gate for people flying out of Vancouver International Airport - with the promise of a faster boarding process with fewer hassles.
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
Calgary director Kiana Rawji turns her lens toward slums of Nairobi with 'Mama of Manyatta'
Two films shot in Kenya by a director and writer based in Brooklyn who grew up in Calgary are getting their Calgary premiere screening Saturday.
Saskatchewan singer receives surprise message from King Charles III
Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Jeffrey Straker received an early Christmas present recently, from King Charles III.
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
U.S. judge rejects Boeing's plea deal in a conspiracy case stemming from fatal plane crashes
A federal judge on Thursday rejected a deal that would have allowed Boeing to plead guilty to a felony conspiracy charge and pay a fine for misleading U.S. regulators about the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people.
Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
'Kind of surreal to me that I own a movie theatre': N.S. cinema keeps cameras rolling
A small theatre in Amherst, N.S., is fighting to keep the magic of cinema alive in the community amid stiff competition from larger chains.
Regina home recognized internationally for architectural design
Jane Arthur and her husband David began a unique construction project in 2014. Now, a decade later, their home in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood has won a title in the Urban House and Villa category at the World Architecture Festival.
Manny Pacquiao, winner of titles in a record 8 weight classes, elected to Boxing Hall of Fame
Manny Pacquiao, who won titles in a record eight weight classes from flyweight to super welterweight while becoming one of boxing's biggest draws, was elected Thursday to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Jays slugger Guerrero wins 2024 Tip O'Neill award as top Canadian player
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named the 2024 winner of the Tip O'Neill award.
Toronto Tempo unveiled as handle for new WNBA team as leak accelerates unveiling
Canada's new WNBA franchise will be called the Toronto Tempo, a handle officially unveiled with some haste Thursday morning after it was leaked the previous day.
More than 200,000 SUVs recalled in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
Electric vehicle reliability improving but lagging gas models: Consumer Reports survey
The reliability of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids has dramatically improved, narrowing a wide gap with gas-powered automobiles, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports.
Subaru makes the best car, according to Consumer Reports
Subaru is the new best car brand of the year, according to a recent ranking.
Regina home recognized internationally for architectural design
Jane Arthur and her husband David began a unique construction project in 2014. Now, a decade later, their home in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood has won a title in the Urban House and Villa category at the World Architecture Festival.
N.S. woman finds endangered leatherback sea turtle washed up on Cape Breton beach
Mary Janet MacDonald has gone for walks on Port Hood Beach, N.S., most of her life, but in all those years, she had never seen anything like the discovery she made on Saturday: a leatherback sea turtle.
'It moved me': Person returns stolen Prada bag to Halifax store; owner donates proceeds
A Halifax store owner says a person returned a Prada bag after allegedly stealing it.
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
Alberta photographer braves frigid storms to capture the beauty of Canadian winters
Most people want to stay indoors when temperatures drop to -30, but that’s the picture-perfect condition, literally, for Angela Boehm.
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
N.S. girl battling rare disease surprised with Taylor Swift-themed salon day
A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her 'Wildest Dreams' fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Vancouver
-
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim admits to being 'orange pilled' in Bitcoin interview
Bitcoin is soaring to all-time highs, and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants the city to get in on the action.
-
Could the discovery of an injured, emaciated dog help solve the mystery of a missing B.C. man?
When paramedic Jim Barnes left his home in Fort St. John to go hunting on Oct. 18, he asked his partner Micaela Sawyer — who’s also a paramedic — if she wanted to join him. She declined, so Barnes took the couple’s dog Murphy, an 18-month-old red golden retriever with him.
Toronto
-
Six crashes reported north of Toronto due to slippery conditions
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to six crashes north of Toronto overnight due to slippery conditions brought on by a blast of winter weather.
-
BREAKING
-
As the Canadian dollar loses ground against major global currencies, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how current exchange rates can impact your travel plans, and shares tips to help you plan smarter and protect your wallet.
Remembering a broadcast legend: Calgarians pay their respects to Darrel Janz
Calgarians gathered Thursday to pay their respects to broadcast legend Darrel Janz, who inspired thousands of young journalists and continued sharing impactful local stories until his very last days.
-
Binnington, Parayko shine for Blues after selection to Canada's 4 Nations team
Goaltender Jordan Binnington and defenceman Colton Parayko loomed large for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 overtime win Thursday over the Calgary Flames a day after they were named to Canada's roster for the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off.
NEW THIS MORNING When will the Trillium Line open? We'll find out today
We should learn today when the north-south Trillium Line LRT will open, more than two years behind schedule.
Two cows, sheep on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont., OPP asking drivers to be cautious
Attention eastern Ontario drivers! Two cows and a sheep are on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont., warns the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Here’s how cold it feels in Ottawa this Friday
It’s cold this Friday in Ottawa, as it feels like minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon with windchill.
Vigils, events to mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist mass killing
Polytechnique Montreal will pay tribute to the 14 young women who were murdered at the engineering school 35 years ago.
Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
Brossard man arrested for alleged sexual offences against teen girl
Longueuil police has arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of sexual offences against a teenager.
Hyman scores a pair to help Oilers to 6-3 victory over Blue Jackets
It didn’t take long for Oilers forward Zach Hyman to make his presence known in his return from injury.
'A bit of a middle ground': Edmonton city council approves 6.1 per cent property tax increase for 2025
After four days of deliberations, and some contention ahead of the final vote, Edmonton city council passed a 6.1-per-cent increase for 2025.
Gas prices fall in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gasoline decreased in all three Maritime provinces on Friday.
Memorial service marks 107 years since the Halifax Explosion
The sound of the Citadel cannon will echo through downtown Halifax at 9:04 a.m. Friday – the exact time a massive explosion shook the city 107 years ago.
'In the dark': Surrounding community speaking out on proposed supervised consumption site
It was revealed on Wednesday that the proposed location of a supervised consumption site has been set for the Disraeli Freeway, and now members in the surrounding community are speaking out.
Cyber incident impacting court fine collection agency
The Province of Manitoba says it is working to determine how many Manitobans are impacted by a cyber incident.
'I do it for the community': Winnipeg veteran camps out at Higgins and Main for Christmas donations
A Winnipeg veteran wants to bring back some holiday spirit to his community. To get it done, he is camping out at Higgins and Main for 10 days.
NEW Sask. dad who withheld daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine to be sentenced Friday
A Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the child from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be sentenced on Friday.
Waterloo Collegiate Institute closed due to no heat
Waterloo Collegiate Institute is closed Friday, due to a heating issue within the high school building.
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
Family displaced after fire rips through Kitchener apartment
A Kitchener family is looking for a new place to live after a fire ripped through their apartment.
Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
Are other cities better at clearing snow than Saskatoon?
One of the noticeable changes during Saskatoon’s 2025 budget deliberations at city hall this past week was an increase to the snow and ice budget.
Sask. school bus driver arrested for impaired driving after transporting 50 kids
A Saskatchewan school bus driver, who was transporting 50 children shortly before his arrest, is facing impaired driving related charges.
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
All TVDSB, LCDSB schools closed
All schools in at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), in addition to TVDSB’s education and distribution centres, and all London District Catholic School Board schools (LDCSB) are closed Friday.
Western University closed for second day, Fanshawe closes
Western University will remain closed for the second consecutive day Friday due to weather. All in-person classes and exams have either been cancelled or moved online.
City of London expects to re-open community centres Friday
The City of London said significant progress was made overnight when clearing snow and next steps are to get community centres open.
School bus cancellations in central Ontario
A snow day has been called for students in most of central Ontario.
Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 35 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 35 centimetres likely.
How to stay safe this holiday season
Health Canada is advocating for safety this holiday season, providing some tips so you can stay vigilant.
'Fantastic': Windsor’s mayor applauds premier for encampment response
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is pleased by the 'positive tone' from Premier Doug Ford in his response to a letter signed by a dozen mayors calling for new encampment measures — including the potential use of the notwithstanding clause.
Could the discovery of an injured, emaciated dog help solve the mystery of a missing B.C. man?
When paramedic Jim Barnes left his home in Fort St. John to go hunting on Oct. 18, he asked his partner Micaela Sawyer — who’s also a paramedic — if she wanted to join him. She declined, so Barnes took the couple’s dog Murphy, an 18-month-old red golden retriever with him.
K’ómoks First Nation makes history with milestone in land governance
The K’ómoks First Nation is making history by becoming the first land code nation in Canada to appoint a justice of the peace – and she’s been recognized as a trailblazer, too.
Emotional pre-Christmas reunions as HMCS Vancouver returns home after a 6-month deployment
Just in time for Christmas, the HMCS Vancouver along with 240 crew members has retuned to Esquimalt Harbour after a six-month deployment.
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
A new partnership looks to improve and maintain trails in Lethbridge's river bottom
A new partnership in Lethbridge will look to improve and maintain paths within the city's river bottom trail network.
Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident
A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.
Lethbridge homeless support facilities expanding to cope with increasing demand
Lethbridge has seen its population of people experiencing homelessness increase significantly over recent years, but help is coming, as construction is underway on an expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter.
Sault College health students showcase their work
Sault College students from three different health-care programs had the opportunity to present their work to local industry leaders at the institute’s second Health Care Research Showcase.
'Sense of relief' for lottery winner who recently went through rough times
Adding Encore to a few free plays in the Ontario 49 lottery turned out to be very lucky for a PSW from Timmins.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.