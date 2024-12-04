Canada Post stores continue to operate during strike — but why?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
The CUPW strike, which began Nov. 15, saw roughly 55,000 Canada Post employees walk off the job in an effort to pressure the organization into negotiations on fair wages, improved safety conditions, maintained defined benefit pension plans and expanded public postal services.
But not every employee at a Canada Post outlet is a CUPW member.
“Post offices (that are) part of a different bargaining group or located at dealer locations remain open during CUPW’s national strike,” confirmed a Canada Post spokesperson in a statement to CTV News.
The post offices and retail outlets that continue to operate are currently offering limited services including carded item delivery, MoneyGram, money orders, prepaid reloadable cards and e-vouchers.
“No new mail or parcels will be accepted until the national disruption is over except for parcel returns. There will also be no collection or delivery for any post offices for the duration of a national disruption.”
CUPW officials confirm the outlets that are still operating are not staffed by its members.
"These workers are not Canada Post employees, but rather employed by the franchise where the retail postal outlet is located," said CUPW officials in a statement. "Although retail outlets continue to operate while CUPW members are on strike, they are limited in what they can do since mail and parcels cannot be accepted or sent out."
As of Wednesday afternoon, Canada Post said it was awaiting a response from CUPW to its “comprehensive framework for reaching negotiated agreements.”
“The framework includes proposals to bring greater flexibility to the Corporation’s delivery model, while also demonstrating movement on other key issues,” read the Canada Post statement. “We hope to return to the table soon so we can reignite the discussions and, together with the support of mediators, work toward final agreements.
We understand the impact CUPW’s national strike is having on our employees and so many Canadians. Canada Post remains committed to negotiating new collective agreements that will provide our employees and customers with the certainty they are looking for.”
The federal government has yet to intervene in the labour dispute despite requests from some agencies, including the Retail Council of Canada, to intercede.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
2 Canadians confirmed dead in Poland, as consular officials gather information
Two Canadians have died following an incident in Poland, CTV News has learned.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls Donald Trump 'funny guy' in Fox News interview
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called U.S. president-elect Donald Trump a 'funny guy' on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News for his comment that Canada should become the United States's 51st state.
DEVELOPING As police search for suspect, disturbing video surfaces after U.S. health-care CEO gunned down in New York
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed Wednesday morning in what investigators suspect was a targeted shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.
Toddler fatally shot after his 7-year-old brother finds a gun in the family's truck
A two-year-old boy was fatally shot when his seven-year-old brother found a gun in the glovebox of the family's truck in Southern California, authorities said.
Millions in Cuba remain in dark after nationwide blackout
Cuba said it was generating only enough electricity to cover about 1/6th of peak demand late on Wednesday, hours after its national grid collapsed leaving millions without power.
'Utterly absurd': Freeland rebuffs Poilievre's offer of two hours to present fall economic statement
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has rebuffed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's offer to give up two hours of scheduled opposition time next Monday to present the awaited fall economic statement as 'utterly absurd.'
Canada Post stores continue to operate during strike — but why?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
Mattel sued over 'Wicked' dolls with porn website link
Mattel was sued this week by a South Carolina mother for mistakenly putting a link to an adult film site on the packaging for its dolls tied to the movie 'Wicked.'
Canada
-
Senior says he spent nearly 60 hours in a Vancouver hospital hallway after surgery
A 70-year-old man says he spent nearly 60 hours in the hallway of Vancouver General Hospital after surgery.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls Donald Trump 'funny guy' in Fox News interview
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called U.S. president-elect Donald Trump a 'funny guy' on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News for his comment that Canada should become the United States's 51st state.
-
WATCH: Suspects armed with hammers hit Markham jewelry store
Six suspects are in custody in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in a Markham mall that was captured on video.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
VPD issue public warning after random sucker punch at bus stop
Vancouver police have released security video as they seek witnesses to an unprovoked assault in the downtown core.
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
World
-
South Korea's Yoon replaces defence chief as parliament is poised to vote on his impeachment
South Korea's president accepted the resignation of his defense minister Thursday as opposition parties moved to impeach both men over the stunning yet short-lived imposition of martial law that brought armed troops into Seoul streets.
-
Amnesty International says genocide is occurring in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects
Amnesty International accused Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip during its war with Hamas, saying it has sought to deliberately destroy Palestinians by mounting deadly attacks, demolishing vital infrastructure and preventing the delivery of food, medicine and other aid.
-
Millions in Cuba remain in dark after nationwide blackout
Cuba said it was generating only enough electricity to cover about 1/6th of peak demand late on Wednesday, hours after its national grid collapsed leaving millions without power.
-
French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote
French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.
-
Two children wounded and gunman dead after shooting at Northern California school
Two students were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a small religious school in Northern California and the shooter died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff's officials said.
-
Woman who stowed away on plane to Paris is back on U.S. soil
A Russian woman who stowed away on a Delta Air Line flight from New York to Paris last week has returned stateside Wednesday.
Politics
-
Canada's new public-sector payment system is still years away from being implemented
After half a decade of testing and an investment of nearly $300 million, the federal government is still years away from fully implementing its next-generation pay and human resource cloud platform to replace the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system.
-
'Utterly absurd': Freeland rebuffs Poilievre's offer of two hours to present fall economic statement
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has rebuffed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's offer to give up two hours of scheduled opposition time next Monday to present the awaited fall economic statement as 'utterly absurd.'
-
Canada needs to take Trump's tariff threats seriously: experts
Experts say Canada needs to be prepared to take action if U.S. president-elect Donald Trump goes through with his threats of significant tariffs when he takes office in January.
Health
-
Dark chocolate linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes, study says
Eating at least five tiny servings of dark chocolate each week may lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 21 per cent, according to a new observational study. In fact, as dark chocolate consumption increased from none to five servings, so did the benefits, the study found.
-
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
-
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella risks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall on whole cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination, a Tuesday release from the agency reads.
Sci-Tech
-
Facial recognition to board a plane: How does it work, and what are the privacy concerns?
Air Canada has launched facial recognition technology at the gate for people flying out of Vancouver International Airport - with the promise of a faster boarding process with fewer hassles.
-
Meta says generative AI had muted impact on global elections this year
Despite widespread concern that generative AI could interfere with major elections around the globe this year, the technology had limited impact across Meta Platforms' META.O apps, the tech company said on Tuesday.
-
The most popular Wikipedia pages of 2024
Searching for something? From queries about U.S. politics to cricket in India, Wikipedia has become a source of information for millions of people across the globe.
Entertainment
-
Mattel sued over 'Wicked' dolls with porn website link
Mattel was sued this week by a South Carolina mother for mistakenly putting a link to an adult film site on the packaging for its dolls tied to the movie 'Wicked.'
-
Early-rising Taylor Swift fans wait for hours in Vancouver for concert gear
Taylor Swift fans were up before the sun in Vancouver to snag some coveted shirts, bags and sweaters to mark her record-breaking Eras Tour.
-
'Wicked' named best film, Daniel Craig best actor by National Board of Review
The National Board of Review put its full support behind John M. Chu's “Wicked,” naming the lavish musical the best film of the year when it announced its winners on Wednesday.
Business
-
Jeff Bezos says he is 'optimistic' about a new Trump term and can help with cutting regulations
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Wednesday he is “optimistic” about President-elect Donald Trump’s second term and expressed some excitement about potential regulatory cutbacks in the coming years.
-
Trump nominates cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins as SEC chair
President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he intends to nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission.
-
Canada Post stores continue to operate during strike — but why?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
Lifestyle
-
2 winning tickets sold for $80-million Lotto Max jackpot
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming has announced. The prize will be split between the holders of two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta.
-
Japan's famous sake joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list, a boost to brewers and enthusiasts
At a meeting in Luque, Paraguay, members of UNESCO’s committee for safeguarding humanity's cultural heritage voted to recognize 45 cultural practices and products around the world, including sake.
-
Alberta photographer braves frigid storms to capture the beauty of Canadian winters
Most people want to stay indoors when temperatures drop to -30, but that’s the picture-perfect condition, literally, for Angela Boehm.
Sports
-
3 Habs and just 1 Quebecer make 4 Nations Face-Off rosters; Suzuki, Caufield snubbed
Just three Montreal Canadiens players and only one Quebecer made the Canada and Finland rosters for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in February.
-
COC repeats calls for increased federal funding as Paris athletes honoured in Ottawa
As Canada's Paris Olympians and Paralympians were celebrated in Ottawa Wednesday, the Canadian Olympic Committee also used the occasion to renew calls for increased federal funding.
-
Mitch Marner to wear red and white Maple Leaf as Canada rounds out 4 Nations roster
Mitch Marner was among the 15 players added to Canada's roster for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off tournament Wednesday.
Autos
-
Jaguar reveals first concept car after controversial rebrand
British luxury automaker Jaguar has revealed its Type 00 concept car, the first glimpse of a new electric vehicle following a controversial rebrand that has divided opinion.
-
Auto sales in November up 8.8 per cent: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says November auto sales were the best for the month since record-breaking sales in 2017.
-
The best tips to prepare your car for the winter
Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.
Local Spotlight
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
Alberta photographer braves frigid storms to capture the beauty of Canadian winters
Most people want to stay indoors when temperatures drop to -30, but that’s the picture-perfect condition, literally, for Angela Boehm.
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
N.S. girl battling rare disease surprised with Taylor Swift-themed salon day
A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her 'Wildest Dreams' fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Vancouver
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
2 Canadians confirmed dead in Poland, as consular officials gather information
Two Canadians have died following an incident in Poland, CTV News has learned.
-
Senior says he spent nearly 60 hours in a Vancouver hospital hallway after surgery
A 70-year-old man says he spent nearly 60 hours in the hallway of Vancouver General Hospital after surgery.
Toronto
-
WATCH: Suspects armed with hammers hit Markham jewelry store
Six suspects are in custody in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in a Markham mall that was captured on video.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls Donald Trump 'funny guy' in Fox News interview
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called U.S. president-elect Donald Trump a 'funny guy' on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News for his comment that Canada should become the United States's 51st state.
-
5 individuals wanted for GTA murders added to Canada’s most-wanted fugitives list
Five individuals being sought by police in the GTA have been added to a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in collision at Southland and Bonaventure drives in southeast Calgary
A senior is dead and another person is injured in the aftermath of a collision in Calgary’s southeast.
-
Alberta cattle producers express optimism in wake of Trump's tariff threat
Cattle producers in Alberta don't appear to be overly concerned by the threat of tariffs by United States president-elect Donald Trump.
Ottawa
-
Protester arrested after disrupting City of Ottawa information session about Sprung structure
A man wearing a t-shirt that said "No tent in Ottawa" was arrested after he briefly disrupted a City of Ottawa info session about the proposed Sprung structure that is set to be built along Woodroffe Avenue near the Nepean Sportsplex.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY First snowfall in Ottawa prompts winter travel advisory
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.
-
Ottawa's chief medical officer Dr. Vera Etches to become head of CHEO
Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has been appointed as the president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).
Montreal
-
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre owes nearly $400K to tax agencies
The Canada Revenue Agency is seeking more than $260,000 from former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre in a mortgage recovery filing.
-
Drivers zig-zagging and posting videos in white-lining trend: Quebec prosecutors
A Montreal man is facing a criminal charge of dangerous driving after he allegedly posted a video of himself zig-zagging through cars. It's a trend called 'white lining.'
-
New York Sirens scream into Montreal, hand the Victoire its first loss
The Montreal Victoire (1-1-0) dropped its second game of the PWHL season on Wednesday, losing 4-1 to the New York Sirens (2-0-0) at the Place Bell in Laval.
Edmonton
-
Alberta information watchdog concerned as warnings about government bill not heeded
An Alberta government bill proposing changes to freedom of information rules has passed third and final reading in the legislature despite the province's information and privacy watchdog warning they will "significantly degrade" transparency.
-
Edmonton city council set to approve lower-than-expected 2025 tax increase
Edmonton property taxes will be rising less than expected next year.
-
Removal of Treaty 6 flag in Barrhead a 'step backwards' for reconciliation: Grand Chief
Treaty No. 6 First Nations Grand Chief Cody Thomas says the removal of the Treaty 6 flag in municipalities is a “mistake” and a “step backwards” for reconciliation.
Atlantic
-
Body found in burned vehicle in Pictou County identified as missing N.S. woman
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified the bodies found in a burned vehicle in Pictou County last month as a missing Truro woman and a man from Alberta.
-
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
-
Traffic tensions: Halifax Transit patrons and drivers frustrated by delays
Halifax Transit patrons and drivers are expressing frustration about long waits and delays.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
Province wants to discharge private nursing numbers
The Manitoba government wants to reduce the reliance on private nurses in the public health care system.
-
Canadian appears in U.S. court in decades-old cold case
Robert Creter made his first court appearance since his extradition to the United States from Winnipeg. He's the prime suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Tami Tignor – a cold case dating back to 1997.
Regina
-
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
-
Newly elected Regina city council meets for first executive committee meeting
On Wednesday, council held their first executive committee meeting, which included a first look at the 2025 city budget.
-
Sask. auditor releases findings on social services’ hotel spending
An audit stemming from concerns over government practices of securing hotel rooms for those on social assistance has been released.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Regional Police recover 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont.
A chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. has been dismantled after police found 52 stolen vehicles.
-
Rescue of three boys from Cambridge pond prompts safety plea from officials
Three 13-year-old boys fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond on Tuesday. We spoke to the Lifesaving Society of Ontario about how to stay safe on and in the water this winter.
-
CTS advocates react to auditor general's report slamming CTS shutdowns
The Ontario government is moving forward with its plan to shut down 10 safe consumption sites next year, even though the auditor general is questioning both the process and decision to do it.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
-
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
-
Saskatoon Food Bank demand up 25 per cent in 2024
The Christmas season is one of the busiest times of the year for the Saskatoon Food Bank, as donations pour in from the community. However, this year’s demand underscores a growing crisis.
Northern Ontario
-
Family reeling as victim of Sudbury stabbing left paralyzed
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Josee Rouleau, the victim of a stabbing that happened in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury on Nov. 22.
-
Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters
Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal start to winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.
-
Transport Minister to summon airline CEOs as Air Canada set to charge carry-on fees for some passengers
Transport Minister Anita Anand says she will be calling Canadian airline CEOs to a meeting in mid-December after Air Canada says it will charge some passengers for carry-on bags in the new year.
London
-
Another blast of snow is expected to roll through on Thursday
Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for the London region Wednesday, which is expected to be followed with more snow in the forecast on Thursday.
-
Pedestrian struck in northeast London
London police say that one person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries as the result of a collision this afternoon.
-
Interest rate cut fuels increase in home sales: London-St. Thomas Association of Realtors
“Little bit of pent-up demand. People were waiting to see the sign that the rates were going to stay stable and probably continue to go down a little bit,” said association CEO Bill Madder.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 30 cm of snow accumulation likely
Snow squall warnings were issued Wednesday for Barrie and surrounding areas, with snow accumulations up to 30 centimetres likely.
-
17-year-olds arrested with loaded gun, drugs in Barrie, police say
Police in Barrie say two teens were arrested for having a loaded gun and drugs in their possession.
-
Winter travel advisory issued as Muskoka braces for more snow
Muskoka is in for more snow after a major dumping over the weekend that caused power outages, downed trees and road closures.
Windsor
-
Rising profits or closing brick and mortar stores: the impact of the ongoing Canada Post strike
Most local businesses have found alternative ways to ship their products to customers during the Canada Post Strike.
-
Mourning the loss of dramatic arts program, UWindsor students turn grief into performing arts piece
Following budget cuts resulting in no theatre company like the University Players to rely on anymore, dramatic arts students were devastated.
-
'Hollywood Holidays' celebrates Christmas flicks at the Chrysler Theatre
St. Clair College student-performers are spreading Christmas cheer as they prep for opening night of their upcoming Hollywood Holidays production.
Vancouver Island
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
-
Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.
Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident
A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.
-
Lethbridge homeless support facilities expanding to cope with increasing demand
Lethbridge has seen its population of people experiencing homelessness increase significantly over recent years, but help is coming, as construction is underway on an expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter.
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced in 2021 killing
A southern Alberta man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years, less time served, in connection with a fatal attack on Linden Grier more than three years ago.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
New addition to the CTV Northern Ontario family
The CTV Northern Ontario family got a little bigger Tuesday when longtime anchor Marina Moore and her husband welcomed their second baby into the world.
-
Some Ontario food banks are making cuts, Timmins is not
A new report from Feed Ontario indicates food banks in the province have reduced the amount of food they provide, but the situation is not as bleak in Timmins.
-
Northern Ont. MPP calls for increased winter training for truckers
A Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) from northern Ontario presented a bill at Queen’s Park calling for increased winter driving training for truckers.
N.L.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.