Canada Post stores continue to operate during strike — but why?

As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.

The CUPW strike, which began Nov. 15, saw roughly 55,000 Canada Post employees walk off the job in an effort to pressure the organization into negotiations on fair wages, improved safety conditions, maintained defined benefit pension plans and expanded public postal services.

But not every employee at a Canada Post outlet is a CUPW member.

“Post offices (that are) part of a different bargaining group or located at dealer locations remain open during CUPW’s national strike,” confirmed a Canada Post spokesperson in a statement to CTV News.

The post offices and retail outlets that continue to operate are currently offering limited services including carded item delivery, MoneyGram, money orders, prepaid reloadable cards and e-vouchers.

“No new mail or parcels will be accepted until the national disruption is over except for parcel returns. There will also be no collection or delivery for any post offices for the duration of a national disruption.”

CUPW officials confirm the outlets that are still operating are not staffed by its members.

"These workers are not Canada Post employees, but rather employed by the franchise where the retail postal outlet is located," said CUPW officials in a statement. "Although retail outlets continue to operate while CUPW members are on strike, they are limited in what they can do since mail and parcels cannot be accepted or sent out."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Canada Post said it was awaiting a response from CUPW to its “comprehensive framework for reaching negotiated agreements.”

“The framework includes proposals to bring greater flexibility to the Corporation’s delivery model, while also demonstrating movement on other key issues,” read the Canada Post statement. “We hope to return to the table soon so we can reignite the discussions and, together with the support of mediators, work toward final agreements.

We understand the impact CUPW’s national strike is having on our employees and so many Canadians. Canada Post remains committed to negotiating new collective agreements that will provide our employees and customers with the certainty they are looking for.”

The federal government has yet to intervene in the labour dispute despite requests from some agencies, including the Retail Council of Canada, to intercede.